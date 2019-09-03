Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Arionum has a market capitalization of $287,074.00 and $74,349.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

