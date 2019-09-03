Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,346,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,050% from the previous session’s volume of 314,568 shares.The stock last traded at $5.82 and had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ardelyx by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.