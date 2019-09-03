Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 89664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

