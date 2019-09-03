AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppFolio from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AppFolio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a sector weight rating and a $106.10 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.28.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $98.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 176.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 15.85%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $48,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,094.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,730 over the last ninety days. 42.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

