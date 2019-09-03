Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL) Trading 2.5% Higher

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.29), 159,478 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Company Profile (ASX:ATL)

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tourism & Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tourism & Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.