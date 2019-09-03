Analyzing Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) & ESSA Pharma (OTCMKTS:EPIX)

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) and ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Integrated BioPharma and ESSA Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of ESSA Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and ESSA Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma 3.39% 172.11% 8.04% ESSA Pharma N/A -231.23% -101.77%

Risk and Volatility

Integrated BioPharma has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and ESSA Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $49.98 million 0.12 $1.69 million N/A N/A ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$11.62 million ($2.55) -1.12

Integrated BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Pharma.

Summary

Integrated BioPharma beats ESSA Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated Biopharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Branded Proprietary Products segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Naturally Noni, Peaceful Sleep, Green Envy, FiberCal, and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products, and healthful nutritional products through the Internet; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. This segment also provides warehousing and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.