Analyzing ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ERSTE GRP BK A/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ERSTE GRP BK A/S and Societe Generale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERSTE GRP BK A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Societe Generale 3 4 4 0 2.09

Societe Generale has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 777.71%. Given Societe Generale’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Societe Generale is more favorable than ERSTE GRP BK A/S.

Profitability

This table compares ERSTE GRP BK A/S and Societe Generale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERSTE GRP BK A/S 20.54% 8.50% 0.67% Societe Generale 14.23% 6.38% 0.31%

Volatility and Risk

ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Societe Generale has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ERSTE GRP BK A/S and Societe Generale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERSTE GRP BK A/S $9.39 billion 1.45 $2.12 billion $1.88 8.43 Societe Generale $29.77 billion 0.71 $4.56 billion $1.16 4.37

Societe Generale has higher revenue and earnings than ERSTE GRP BK A/S. Societe Generale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERSTE GRP BK A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Societe Generale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Societe Generale pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Societe Generale pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Societe Generale is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About ERSTE GRP BK A/S

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments. It offers savings and current accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, structured trade finance, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication services; letters of credit, guarantees, investment finance, acquisition and leveraged finance, commercial real estate finance, buyer's credit, and revolving export credit lines; liquidity management; and hedging and documentary collection services. The company also provides private banking, asset management, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market, foreign exchange trading, and leasing and factoring services; phone, online, and mobile banking services; and leasing, insurance, investment, and building society products, as well as credit cards. In addition, it offers real estate development and lending; advisory services related to acquisition, divestment, and merger, as well as risk management; analysis services for stock, bond, and commodity markets; and custody and brokerage services. The company operates through 2,565 branches in seven countries. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for ERSTE GRP BK A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERSTE GRP BK A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.