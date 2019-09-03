Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ: FIBK) recently:

8/28/2019 – First Interstate Bancsystem was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2019 – First Interstate Bancsystem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2019 – First Interstate Bancsystem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2019 – First Interstate Bancsystem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/8/2019 – First Interstate Bancsystem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/3/2019 – First Interstate Bancsystem was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – First Interstate Bancsystem was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. 2,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,369. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Peter I. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,161.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

