Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price at $25.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 823,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,543. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The company’s revenue was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Amir Nashat sold 118,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $2,663,675.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $252,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,141 shares of company stock worth $8,867,333 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 953,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $10,329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $10,329,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,012,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 240.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 338,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.