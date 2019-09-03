Analysts Set CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $57.83

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CBRE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. 106,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,980. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,450,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $6,756,500. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 680.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

