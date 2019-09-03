Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on ZIX in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZIX by 71.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ZIX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 441,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,634. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $411.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

