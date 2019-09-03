Analysts Expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce sales of $9.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Veru reported sales of $5.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $32.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $34.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.96 million, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $35.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

In related news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Greco bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,400 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.44. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

