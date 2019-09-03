Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.22 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neptune Wellness Solutions an industry rank of 65 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NEPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NEPT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 405,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $373.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 107.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

