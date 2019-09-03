Analysts Expect Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bank an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meridian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950. The stock has a market cap of $112.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.09. Meridian Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bank by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bank by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

