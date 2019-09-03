Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Flowers Foods also posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.85%.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

