Analysts Expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. First of Long Island reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLIC shares. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

FLIC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,542. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $536.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $63,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

