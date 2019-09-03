Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 1,180,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $860.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.80. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $84,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,838,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,627,000 after buying an additional 76,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 141.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 104,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.