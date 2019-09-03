Analysts Expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). ConforMIS reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConforMIS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFMS shares. BidaskClub cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

ConforMIS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 622,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,498. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $146.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.35. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $44,670.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,840,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,253,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,150,793. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConforMIS by 639.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,326,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConforMIS by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,689 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 316,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.