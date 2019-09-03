Analysts Expect Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Cerus also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerus will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerus.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In related news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 18,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $101,493.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $234,613. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cerus by 16.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

