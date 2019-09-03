Analysts Anticipate NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will post $87.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.14 million to $91.14 million. NIC reported sales of $87.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $350.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.22 million to $350.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $373.08 million, with estimates ranging from $370.52 million to $377.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of EGOV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 408,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. NIC has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at about $10,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIC by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 549,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of NIC by 137.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 797,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 461,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIC by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 419,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NIC by 83.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 284,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.