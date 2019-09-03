Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to announce sales of $183.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.22 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $168.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $862.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.70 million to $882.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $961.95 million, with estimates ranging from $938.30 million to $991.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

BOOT stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 764,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boot Barn by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

