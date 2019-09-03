Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

