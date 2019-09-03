Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.07, approximately 1,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify International Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify International Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.