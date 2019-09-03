American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.78

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.78 and last traded at $93.67, with a volume of 60018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.53.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.
In other American States Water news, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $634,659.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,080.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,532 shares of company stock worth $975,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3,380.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.
American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
