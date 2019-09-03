American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.78

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.78 and last traded at $93.67, with a volume of 60018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

In other American States Water news, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $634,659.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,080.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,532 shares of company stock worth $975,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3,380.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

