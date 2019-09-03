American Outdoor Brands’ (AOBC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.11. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,682,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1,390.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 255,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 183.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 99.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

