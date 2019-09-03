American Outdoor Brands’ (AOBC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.
Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.11. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,682,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1,390.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 255,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 183.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 99.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.