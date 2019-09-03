American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on American National BankShares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

AMNB stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from American National BankShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In other American National BankShares news, Director Dan Miller Pleasant acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,605.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Maddux acquired 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $149,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,805. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $404,480 in the last three months. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

