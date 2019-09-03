AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Stock Price Down 5%

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 3,606 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 267,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $98,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP)

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

