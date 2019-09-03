Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 189,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,466. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $238,337.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,429.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,201 shares of company stock worth $655,716 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Natixis raised its position in Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 203,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 22.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $11,999,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $5,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 28.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

