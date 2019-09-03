Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ambarella from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Ambarella from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.31. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,535 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $238,337.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,369 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,429.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $41,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,201 shares of company stock worth $655,716 in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

