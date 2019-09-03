Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given a $59.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of AMBA traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $57,485.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,192.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,201 shares of company stock valued at $655,716 in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after buying an additional 394,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambarella by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,718,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

