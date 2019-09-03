Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Given a $61.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) received a $61.00 price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 91.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $567.50.

Y stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $752.86. 51,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $767.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $723.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 42.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Y. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in Alleghany by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 50.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

