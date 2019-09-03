All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.72 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. All Sports has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $1.62 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, All Sports has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $24.43 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.78 or 0.04529840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000128 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55 and $13.77.

