Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Set at $168.00 by Raymond James

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) received a $168.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALXN. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.76.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after purchasing an additional 211,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,400,000 after purchasing an additional 665,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

