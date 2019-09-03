Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALXN. Raymond James set a $168.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.12.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

