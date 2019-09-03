Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $150.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ALXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $168.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.12.
ALXN traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after purchasing an additional 211,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,400,000 after purchasing an additional 665,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
