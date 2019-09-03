Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $150.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $168.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.12.

ALXN traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after purchasing an additional 211,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,400,000 after purchasing an additional 665,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

