Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $9.81. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 352,063 shares.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -138.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$925,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,377,673.50. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 35,322 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$347,921.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,629.65. Insiders have sold 198,922 shares of company stock worth $1,884,583 in the last ninety days.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

