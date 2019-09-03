Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.74, approximately 1,987,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,318,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Akorn by 122.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Akorn by 556.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Akorn by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Akorn by 2,948.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Akorn by 160.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

