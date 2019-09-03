Aeon Metals (ASX:AML) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Aeon Metals Ltd (ASX:AML) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 766,916 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.18.

About Aeon Metals (ASX:AML)

Aeon Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Walford Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits covering an area of 173 square kilometers located in northwest Queensland.

