Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 10,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 900,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.21.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.13). Advaxis had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Advaxis, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 553,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

