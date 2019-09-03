Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanz Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It operates primarily in Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England and Mumbai, through its subsidiaries. Advanz Pharma Corp., formerly known as Concordia International Corp., is based in LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Advanz Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXRXF opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Advanz Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. Advanz Pharma had a negative return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 322.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanz Pharma will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanz Pharma Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

