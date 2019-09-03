adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €320.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Macquarie set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €262.20 ($304.88).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €270.20 ($314.19) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €271.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €247.41.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.