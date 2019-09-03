AceD (ACED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $238.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. AceD has a total market capitalization of $18,683.00 and approximately $238.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AceD has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

