Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Set at $29.00 by Citigroup

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) has been assigned a $29.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $841.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.96 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,008.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $171,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.