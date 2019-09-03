Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANF. ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $949.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $841.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.96 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,008.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

