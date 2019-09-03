981 Shares in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 101.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1,530.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $184,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,551.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $547,337.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,371 shares of company stock worth $2,049,057. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Xylem stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.