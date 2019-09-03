92,027 Shares in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 190,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $340,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimia Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $44,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,529,676 shares of company stock worth $76,726,053. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,585. The company has a market capitalization of $847.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

