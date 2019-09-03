684,420 Shares in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 684,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.27% of ZovioInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $317,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZovioInc . in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

ZVO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 4,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,465. ZovioInc . has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

