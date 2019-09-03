$66.63 Million in Sales Expected for Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will report $66.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Rudolph Technologies reported sales of $60.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full year sales of $259.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $261.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $296.73 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $309.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,513,000 after purchasing an additional 608,376 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 78.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 177,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 72.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 405,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

RTEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 229,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,343. Rudolph Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $684.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

