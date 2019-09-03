568,100 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 568,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,954,000. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.07% of CSX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,388,000 after buying an additional 290,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after buying an additional 646,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,204,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,551,000 after buying an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,901,000 after buying an additional 56,442 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. 260,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

