$56.90 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce sales of $56.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $56.80 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $54.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $222.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $222.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $233.25 million, with estimates ranging from $229.80 million to $236.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.28 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

In related news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $87,186. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 66,530.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.